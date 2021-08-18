Three police officers quarantined following car accident

Three police officers were sent into quarantine after they were exposed to a child who should have been in quarantine but was not.

The officers, who were called to the scene of a car accident, were sent into quarantine after it became discovered that a girl who was in the vehicle at the time of the crash had tested positive for coronavirus.

At the time of the crash, the girl was supposed to have been in home quarantine.

"This is a serious event in which the mother's actions endangered her environment, and a process has been initiated in accordance with the coronavirus regulations," a police statement said.

Last week, Border Police officers noticed a suspicious vehicle and upon investigation discovered that all of the passengers were required to be in quarantine.

In the trunk of the vehicle officers discovered two children, ages five and ten, both of whom are residents of the city's Beit Hanina neighborhood.

Questioning the mother, who was driving the vehicle, the officers discovered that all of the travelers were required to be in quarantine, and therefore, she said, the children were in the trunk.

Officer Orna Halamish, the Border Policewoman who stopped the vehicle, said that the officers requested that the mother open the trunk, "but she refused and did not want to. In the end, she opened it, and we found two children, which surprised us: Why should a mother put her children in the trunk? The mother began to speak harshly, claiming, 'he's crippled, he's crippled.' I asked her why she would put him back there, why should she put the children in the trunk? It's a real danger of suffocation."

"After we checked the terminal, we discovered that they were all required to quarantine. They had returned from abroad and violated the coronavirus quarantine. During our investigation, the driver began to say that she had put the children in the back in the trunk in order to quarantine them."