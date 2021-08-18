Melbourne hospital fires employee for 'abhorrent' anti-Semitism

The Royal Melbourne Hospital fired a clinical assistant for posting an "abhorrent" anti-Semitic slur.

Sky News host said that Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews called the comments "evil" adding that, "A new anti-Semitism is 'coming from the left' ant is 'growing fast.'"

The man in question claimed that dozens of Jews violating lockdown rules by attending a party should be “put in a gas chamber”.

The hospital engaged in a damage control campaign, quickly distancing itself from the employee's statement.

“We are aware of a hospital support staff member who made an abhorrent and disgraceful anti-Semitic comment on Facebook,” it announced Monday.

“We do not tolerate racial or religious hatred, contempt or ridicule.

“The staff member is no longer an employee of the hospital and we apologise for the hurt and anger this has caused," it continued.

“We stand with and support our Jewish staff members, patients and community.”

The incident comes amid growing anger at the Jewish community for hosting mass events. 69 people were in attendance for the party.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews, called the incident "appalling."

“Anti-Semitism is unacceptable and evil and we have a zero tolerance approach to that in our state,” he later told reporters.

The province's chief health officer knocked the insult, saying it was “destructive” to the public health response.

“I want to flag that it is incredibly destructive to the public health response, hate directed at any community...it is destructive.”

A woman and her son, on hand for the party, have been diagnosed with the virus, with more cases expected to follow.