Rabbinic group: Concern for Afghanistan's women and girls

The Conference of European Rabbis (CER) on Wednesday responded to the developments in Afghanistan, expressing concerns for the country's women and girls.

In a statement, CER President Chief Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said: “The distressing situation in Afghanistan demands a compassionate and urgent response from international governments and communities alike. The images that we have seen of this unfolding situation are tragic and difficult to watch.”

“We have a particular concern for women and girls given the Taliban’s deplorable record of the suppression of human rights and equality. We must not let the Afghan people become subjected to the cruel repression of this barbaric regime and we call for the immediate restoration of security and civil order.

“The Afghan people – like all peoples of the world – deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We continue to pray for the protection of innocent civilians.”

The Taliban declared the war in Afghanistan over earlier this week, just hours after it entered the capital city of Kabul.

Afghanistan's last remaining Jew, Zabulon Simantov, 62, recently said he is bracing himself for the new regime.

Simantov serves as the caretaker of the city's synagogue. In March 2021, he announced that he would be leaving Afghanistan following the High Holiday season due to fears of a Taliban takeover.

Simantov's current whereabouts are not known, and people around the world are concerned for his safety. His wife and daughters live in Israel, where they moved in 1998.