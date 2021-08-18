Police arrest teen for murdering sex offender

A 16-year-old boy who lives in a Sharon-area town has been arrested by Israel Police on suspicion of murdering a sex offender from Netanya last week.

The teen will be brought Wednesday morning to Petah Tikva's Magistrates Court, where police will request that his arrest be extended.

Last week, a 42-year-old man was found lifeless, with signs of violence on his corpse, in an apartment on Netanya's Nehemia Street.

Magen David Adom (MDA) personnel arriving at the scene declared the man's death.

MDA paramedic Yaki Hajaj said: "We saw the man lying unconscious and with signs of violence on his body. We conducted medical examinations, but he had no signs of life."

Following several days of investigations, the police arrested the 16-year-old suspect.

The court has placed a gag order on the details of the investigation.