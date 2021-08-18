Israeli Police to compensate youth wrongfully arrested at Pride Parade

Israeli police will pay a sum of NIS 3,500 to a youth wrongfully detained while attempting to protest the Gay Pride Parade in Jerusalem last year as part of a compromise agreement between the parties.

According to the lawsuit, when "A" reached the outer border of the demarcated area of ​​the parade holding up a protest sign, an undercover cop approached him and presented him with a police identification card. When "A" asked where he could stand without breaking the law, he was placed under arrest.

"A" was then told to get in a car, his cell phone was confiscated, and he was taken to a police station near the Old City. An hour passed before "A" was finally called in for questioning on suspicion of disturbing the peace, only to be released close to midnight that same day.