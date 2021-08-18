Emergency plane evacuates Israeli COVID patients from Iceland

A rescue airplane carrying three Israelis, who were in the middle of a group trip to Iceland before falling sick with COVID-19, landed last night at Ben Gurion Airport.

The Airbus 320 aircraft was accompanied by a special medical team consisting of: Three physicians and a paramedic, as well as life-saving medical equipment including respirators and defibrillators for treating life-threatening cardiac dysrhythmias were brought along on the flight.

The equipment was transported to provide close medical attention to patients throughout the flight home to Israel.