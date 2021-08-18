New Zealand on lockdown after 1 case of COVID-19
The island nation's Prime Minister said she wanted to ensure her country took measures before things got out of hand.
Tags: Lockdown New Zealand Coronavirus
New Zealand coronavirus
iStock
|
MainAll NewsIn Other News...New Zealand on lockdown after 1 case of COVID-19
New Zealand on lockdown after 1 case of COVID-19
The island nation's Prime Minister said she wanted to ensure her country took measures before things got out of hand.
Tags: Lockdown New Zealand Coronavirus
New Zealand coronavirus
iStock
top