Attorney General preparing order to overrule Education Minister on vaccines

The daily number of coronavirus cases has crossed the 8,000 mark and the number of serious patients stands at 559 - but in light of the data proving the effect of the third vaccine dose, it may be decided to vaccinate people aged 40 and over in the coming days.

The expert committee of the Health Ministry will convene this week and decide whether to give the green light for vaccines to this age-group as well, in order to further reduce the number of critically ill patients and the spread of the infection.

The Health Ministry is demanding as a condition for the start of the school year on September 1 that the rate of the increase in morbidity be slowed down, ie: a decrease in the coefficient of infection.

After Education Minister Yifat Shasha Bitton insisted that schools and kindergartens be fully opened even in the event of a lockdown, last night the Health Ministry, with the consent of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, decided that students in eighth grade and above in red localities, in classes where the immunization rate is less than 70%, will learn from home and not attend classes in person.

Haaretz reported that Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit is currently completing the preparation of a special order that will allow Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz to order vaccinations in schools during school hours - even without the consent of the Education Minister.

The order is being prepared in coordination with Horowitz, who is interested in using it to circumvent Minister Yifat Shasha-Bitton's opposition to giving out vaccinations in schools. The Justice Ministry believes that Shasha-Bitton is not authorized to prevent students whose parents approve of this from the possibility of being vaccinated during school hours.

Channel 12 News reported that the Health Ministry is demanding a significant restriction of gatherings compared to current regulations: 500 people outside and 400 inside - a move that is expected to significantly affect the world of culture and is already provoking strong opposition. Decision-makers are debating whether to approve this move - as it would mean providing compensation to many business owners.