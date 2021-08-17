Swastika graffiti found on playground in village north of NYC

Anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered spray painted on a slide at a popular playground in Northern Westchester county, New York on Monday.

The park, located in the village of Ossining, is used frequently by area children, the Putnam Daily Voice reported.

An alert was issued later that day by Ossining Mayor Rika Levin letting residents know that the graffiti, including a swastika, had been spotted on a slide at Nelson Park playground.

The mayor stated that the anti-Semitic vandalism was found by community members who were cleaning up the area as part of a volunteer trash cleaning program.

"The equilateral cross was the official emblem of the Nazi Party. It is recognized worldwide as a symbol of oppression, hatred, and the sadistic death of millions of people. I myself am the child of two Holocaust survivors, and this symbol hits me deeply in the most personal way. Regardless of when it was drawn, it was discovered yesterday by a group of people in our village, only a few weeks ahead of the most sacred of Jewish holidays," Levin wrote in an email to community members, according to Patch.

“This type of graffiti is an embarrassment to our Village and wounds people of all faiths, and the fact that it was drawn in a children's playground makes it even more despicable,” she said.

She added, “I have chosen not to post a picture of the graffiti so as to not give publicity or platform to this vile act and its creator. There is no place for hate in Ossining.”

The graffiti has been removed by the Ossining Police Department. The incident is currently under investigation.

There has been a significant uptick in anti-Semitic graffiti in the US in recent months.

In April, a vandal spray painted “The Jew is Guilty” on sidewalks in Venice Beach, California. A Jewish resident subsequently took it upon himself to clean up the hateful graffiti.

In mid-June, a park in a Lynnfield, Massachusetts was defaced with a swastika, an obscene image and Hitler’s name.

At the end of June, anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered on a bridge serving the Atlanta, Georgia area, including several of the city’s large suburbs.

The same week, a swastika and racist graffiti appeared on two concrete barriers in White Farm Park in Durham, Connecticut.