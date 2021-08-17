New Zealand locks down over 1 COVID case

New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern, ordered the country into a full lockdown on Tuesday after New Zealand's first coronavirus case in six months was detected in Auckland.

Arden has pursued a policy of "go hard, go early" to contain any possible coronavirus outbreak, a policy which has kept cases low during the pandemic.

The entire country will be under a lockdown for three days, while the cities of Auckland and Coromandel will be in lockdown for seven days.

"The best thing we can do to get out of this as quickly as we can is to go hard," Ardern said at a news conference.

"We have made the decision on the basis that it is better to start high and go down levels rather than to go low, not contain the virus and see it move quickly."

She added that the case was confirmed to be from the highly contagious Delta variant.

"I ask New Zealanders to please follow the rules to the letter. We know from evidence overseas that the Delta variant can spread just by walking past someone," Ardern said.