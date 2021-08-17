Hamas welcomes Taliban takeover of Afghanistan

Hamas on Monday congratulated the Taliban on its takeover of Afghanistan, i24NEWS reported.

The group said that "the demise of the American occupation and its allies proves that the resistance of the peoples, foremost of which is our struggling Palestinian people, will achieve victory."

Hamas further said that the "victory" of the "Muslim Afghan people" was the end result of two decades of "struggle", according to i24NEWS.

“Today Taliban is victorious after it used to be accused of backwardness and terrorism. Now, the Taliban is more clever and more realistic. It has faced America and its agents, refusing half-solutions with them. The Taliban was not deceived by the slogans of democracy and elections and fake promises. This is a lesson for all oppressed people," wrote senior Hamas member Mousa Abu Marzouq in a post on Twitter.

On Sunday, the Taliban insurgents entered Kabul, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to leave the country, saying he wanted to avoid bloodshed.

The spokesman for the Taliban's political office later declared the war in Afghanistan as over and added that the type of rule and the form of regime in Afghanistan will be clear soon.