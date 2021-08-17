Rabbi Chaim Amram Ifergan from Kiryat Ata dies from COVID-19

Rabbi Chaim Amram Ifergan from Kiryat Ata on Monday passed away from COVID-19 at Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

The late Rabbi Ifergan, 72, who had been hospitalized for a week, is the brother of the Kabbalist Rabbi Yaakov Yisrael Ifergan from the city of Netivot, who is nicknamed “The X-Ray” due to his supposed powers to see things that are hidden from ordinary people.

In recent days, Rabbi Chaim Amram Ifergan has been connected to a ventilator at Rambam Hospital.

Rabbi Chaim Amram Ifergan served as the rabbi of the Ahavat Ahim synagogue in Kiryat Ata and was a well-known figure in the city. His father was the late Rabbi Shalom Ifergan, who was known as the “Baba Shalom”.