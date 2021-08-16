PMs Bennett and Modi speak, agree to develop the 'flourishing relationship'

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke by phone today (Monday) about the strategic partnership between their countries.

Modi tweeted about the call, saying, "It was a pleasure to speak to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett. I reiterated my congratulations on his appointment. We reviewed all areas of India-Israel cooperation and agreed regarding the tremendous potential of our strategic partnership, especially in the fields of technology and innovation."

"Great speaking with you as well, Mr. Prime Minister Narendra Modi", PM Bennett replied. "Our already flourishing relationship has endless potential, for the benefit of our people and for the entire world."