UK art gallery removes anti-Israel statement from controversial exhibit after outcry

A Manchester, UK art gallery was forced to remove an anti-Israel introduction to an exhibit after Jewish groups voiced criticism of the “dangerously one-sided” statement.

The statement was found to be “biased” and the Whitworth Art Gallery, which is part of Manchester University, had to remove it, reported the Jewish News.

The gallery had been slammed by Jewish groups for its “Cloud Studies” exhibition opening statement.

The exhibit, which alleged to examine the environmental footprint of Israel’s actions in Gaza and Judea and Samaria, accused Israel in its opening statement titled “Forensic Architecture stands with Palestine” of a “struggle against apartheid” and “settler colonial violence.”

The gallery will now be subjected to a review into its governance and decisions for future art shows.

A group of Jewish organizations commended the move to place the publicly funded gallery under stricter transparency.

“During our recent meeting with gallery representatives and the University of Manchester, it was pointed out that this was a factually incorrect and dangerously one-sided account on an extremely complex foreign policy issue,” said the group, which included the Jewish Representative Council of Manchester.

Forensic Architecture is a researched agency the bills itself as “investigating human rights violations including violence committed by states, police forces, militaries, and corporations."

Before Forensic Architecture's statement was removed, advocacy group UK Lawyers for Israel had sent a letter to the vice-chancellor of Manchester University, reported the Jewish Chronicle. They expressed concern, noting to the vice-chancellor that the gallery is “legally bound by the Public Sector Equality Duty.”

They were especially troubled by “the impact of the inflammatory language and representations contained in the exhibition on the Jewish people in Manchester."