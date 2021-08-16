Jewish comedy legend Mel Brooks pens memoir 'All About Me!'

At the age of 95, Mel Brooks has written his first memoir set to be released in November.

Titled All About Me! My Remarkable Life in Show Business, the director, writer and comedic actor’s book will detail Brooks’ early life growing up in Brooklyn, his military service during World War II, and his beginnings in show business next to other greats such as longtime best friend Carl Reiner, Sid Caesar and Neil Simon. The book will also talk about his marriage to Anne Bancroft, star of the classic film The Graduate.

Brooks’ decades long, celebrated career includes the films such as The Producers, Blazing Saddles, Young Frankenstein, History of the World Part I and Dracula: Dead And Loving It, and television shows such as Get Smart and Your Show of Shows.

Brooks’ also had a huge hit when he turned The Producers into a smash broadway and theatrical hit starting in 2001.

Brooks is one of a select few show business legends to win all four main entertainment awards, having received an Emmy, Grammy, Tony and Oscar.

Brooks won the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award in 2013 and in 2016, he was awarded the National Medal of Arts by then-President Obama.

“It was joyous and at times bittersweet writing this book and reliving the peaks and valleys of my incredible journey from Brooklyn to Hollywood to Broadway,” Brooks said in a statement. “I hope fans of comedy will get a kick out of the stories behind my work, and really enjoy taking this remarkable ride with me.”