Israel turns to international aid for firefighting assistance

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid contacted his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, requesting air assistance to put out the fire in the Jerusalem mountains and received a reply from him that Greece would help as much as it could.

At the same time, the Foreign Minister held consultations with the ministry's staff dealing with international assistance operating from the ministry's situation room, where inquiries are now being made to Greece, Cyprus, Italy, France and other countries in the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern regions, in cooperation with the Public Security Ministry.

in addition, Lapid spoke with Fire Commissioner Dadi Simchi about the efforts to contain the blaze and the needs of the forces on the ground. Simchi emphasized the need for additional firefighting planes tomorrow morning.