UK Jewish pensioner attacked outside London theater after watching Holocaust play

A Jewish pensioner in the UK was attacked leaving a London theater after watching a play about the Holocaust.

Police are treated the incident as an anti-Semitic assault, reported the Jewish News.

Ronnie Phillips, 72, was “slapped” in the head and his kippah was thrown on the ground, said his wife Emma who contacted the police to report the assault.

Ronnie and Emma Phillips had been attending a performance of Leopoldstadt, a play about anti-Semitism and the Holocaust, at the Wyndham Theatre in the Charing Cross Road area when Ronnie Phillips was attacked as they left the theater.

The incident is being described by Metropolitan Police as a “religiously-aggravated assault.”

“This was a completely inexcusable anti-Semitic assault on a visibly Jewish man, and all the more distressing because it happened right outside a play about the Holocaust,” a spokesperson for the Community Security Trust told the Jewish News.

The victims was not injured during the incident.

A report released this year by the Community Security Trust found that during the first half of 2021 British Jews experienced record levels of anti-Semitism.

The document detailed 1,308 anti-Semitic incidents occurring between January and June, the highest number ever recorded by the organization, which is tasked with overseeing community security.