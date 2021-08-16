Man Killed On The Way To See His Rabbi

Onlookers held back tears as they watched the Mendel children, including 5-year-old Moishe, tear kriah and say kaddish for their father last month. The little boys were hysterical as the shrouded body of their beloved father was lowered into the ground.

Rabbi Berel Mendel was a working family man whose spirituality ran deep. After working long hours in the local grocery store, he would attend Torah classes until late into the night. R’Mendel was extremely connected to Rabbi Elimelech of Lizhensk, and was known to travel to the Rav’s resting site in Poland. There he would distribute free food & drink to all those who gathered to pray. It was painful for Rabbi Mendel when COVID travel restrictions went into effect and he was no longer able to visit his usual prayer sites.

Last month, Mendel and a friend joined several other hassidim as well as the Admor Mi'Darag, to pray at the tomb of Rabbi Elimelech. Rabbi Mendel and a friend were driving along the Polish highway when a car hit them head-on at full speed, causing a horrific car crash.

Rabbi Mendel was flown back to Israel where he underwent several surgeries, but none were able to revive him. He passed away at 48 years old.

Rabbi Mendel leaves behind a young widow and 5 children. Up until this point, their household was supported by their two incomes: Rabbi Mendel’s from the grocery, and Mrs. Mendel’s salary as a secretary. Tragically Rabbi Mendel’s widow is left with insufficient means to pay the bills, as well as medical debts.

An emergency fund has been started to provide what Rabbi Mendel would certainly have worked toward if he were still alive: A safe home & future for his children.

CLICK HERE TO HELP

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE FULL CAMPAIG