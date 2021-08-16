US State Department refusing to meet with Iranian pro-democracy activists

The US State Department has refused to meet with Iranian-American activists speaking out against the new hardline president of Iran, according to a report in the Washington Free Beacon.

On Friday, the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI), an umbrella group of Americans of Iranian background who push for democracy in the Islamic Republic, said that it has tried to set up meetings with the State Department to speak of issues important to Iranian-Americans but each time they have been rebuked.

The NUFDI has been outspoken in its opposition to removing most of the sanctions on the Iranian regime, an option that has been rumored to be part of the Biden administration’s discussions with Iran about rejoining the 2015 nuclear deal.

The NUFDI stressed that lifting sanctions would give the regime an increased hold on power and make it easier to silence pro-democracy activists domestically and internationally.

Iran’s efforts to silence dissidents has become increasingly brutal, with a recent plot to kidnap an Iranian-American activist and journalist foiled by US authorities.

"We have written to State Department staff multiple times to request they meet with members of the Iranian-American community," NUFDI wrote in a letter obtained by the Free Beacon.

"This has been to no avail. We now take our request directly to you, Mr. President, and urge you to direct your staff to investigate the use of frozen Iranian assets for this humanitarian intervention. The regime is perpetrating a crime against humanity, America can help stop it."