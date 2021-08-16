Man caught on video defacing Manchester road with swastikas

Police are investigating after swastikas were discovered on a road in Manchester, UK.

The vandal was caught on surveillance video drawing the Nazi symbols on the road and nearby pavement in the Levenshulme area of south Manchester, reported the Manchester Evening News.

The footage shows a man wearing a blue hat, navy sweater and dark coloured tracksuit pants using chalk to mark the ground with the swastikas.

He was initially spotted in the midst of the hate crime by local residents who say that he drew at least three swastikas on the road.

Several people who saw the man defacing the ground with the hate symbols took it upon themselves to clean up the graffiti.

"Hate crime has no place in Greater Manchester and it will not be tolerated,” said Inspector Shoheb Chowdhury of the Greater Manchester Police. "We understand how upsetting these incidents can be for our community and we are determined to find the person responsible."

The investigation is ongoing and no arrest has so far been made.

The UK has seen a significant spike in graffiti featuring swastikas in the last year.

At the beginning of August, swastika graffiti was found in Durham near a bandstand close to the Durham Racecourse.

That incident followed a suspended sentence given to a man who pled guilty to defacing a Welsh war memorial in February with swastikas and Nazi slogans.

Several days later, a large swastika was drawn on a railway bridge in Harrogate, a town in North Yorkshire. The bridge is considered a local landmark.

A report released by the Community Security Trust, the organization tasked with providing security to the UK Jewish community, found that during the first half of this year British Jews experienced record levels of anti-Semitism.