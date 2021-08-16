Health Ministry: 6% of coronavirus tests are positive

Just over 5,000 - 5,075 - new coronavirus cases were diagnosed Sunday, Israel's Health Ministry reported.

There are currently 50,056 active coronavirus cases around the country, and 908 hospitalized coronavirus patients.

Among the hospitalized patients are 519 in serious condition, including 127 in critical condition and 92 on ventilators.

A total of 92,543 coronavirus tests were performed Sunday, the Ministry added, noting that of the test results received that same day, 6.07% were positive for coronavirus.

Since July 30, when Israel began providing a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine to its senior citizens, 963,572 Israelis have received the "booster" dose.

They are among the 5,416,845 Israelis to have received at least two doses of the vaccine.

Israel has seen 6,668 coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic, including 36 who died within the past 24 hours.