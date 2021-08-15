First-ever joint Selichot service for Jews of Gulf countries

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC), the people-to-people network of Jewish communities from the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are developing Jewish life in the region, will hold its first joint Selichot event – believed to be the first event of its kind in the region.

On Sunday, August 22 at 5:00 p.m. Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia / 6:00 p.m. in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the AGJC will live-stream an authentic Sephardic service featuring special guest hazzanim from one of the most iconic and historic locations for Jewish life in the GCC.

The live stream will be broadcast on Arutz Sheva.

“As we usher in the Hebrew month of Elul and prepare for the upcoming High Holidays, we gather as a community to recite the Selichot prayers,” said AGJC Rabbi Dr. Eli Abadie. “It was very important to us to host a genuine Sephardic service as we celebrate the rejuvenation of Jewish life in the region through the formation of the AGJC.”

“We created the AGJC with the goal of enhancing Jewish life in the region and as we approach our first Rosh Hashana as a united Jewish community, we wanted to create a meaningful Selichot event which will do just that,” said AGJC President Ebrahim Dawood Nonoo. “We are heading back to our roots with this program – an authentic Sephardic service from one of the notable locations for Jewish life in the region.”

The Association of Gulf Jewish Communities (AGJC) is the umbrella organization for the Jewish communities of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries that are building and enhancing Jewish life in the region. While each community is independent, they share a common goal and vision – for Jewish life to flourish in the Gulf for the benefit of both residents and visitors. The AGJC oversees programming and services such as the Beth Din of Arabia, the Arabian Kosher Certification Agency, lifecycle events and other community programs.