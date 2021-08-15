Gantz military secretary diagnosed with COVID-19

Brig. General Yaakov Dolf, Chief Military Secretary to Defense Minister Benny Gantz, has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Defense Ministry announced Sunday.

Col. Dolf has entered quarantine in accordance with Health Ministry regulations. He will maintain his regular work schedule as much as possible for the duration of his quarantine period.

Minister Gantz, who has received three doses of the coronavirus vaccine, will work remotely until the results of a coronavirus test he took this afternoon are received.