Video: RT
Watch: Explosions above Kabul as US evacuates remaining staff
Plumes of smoke rose above the US embassy in Kabul and gunfire was heard around the city, as Taliban militants entered the capital.
Taliban fighter in Kabul
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsForeign AffairsWatch: Explosions above Kabul as US evacuates remaining staff
Watch: Explosions above Kabul as US evacuates remaining staff
Plumes of smoke rose above the US embassy in Kabul and gunfire was heard around the city, as Taliban militants entered the capital.
Taliban fighter in Kabul
Reuters
Video: RT
top