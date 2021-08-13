Florida Jewish federation delivers 7,500 backpacks to needy kids

While the Jewish Federation of Volusia & Flagler Counties has been running a program that donates backpacks and school supplies to children in need for over two decades, this year’s program holds additional significance with so many families financially struggling due to the pandemic.

In early August, this year’s program delivered 7,500 high quality backpacks and school supplies to students across Volusia and Flagler counties, reported the Palm Coast Observer.

With schools opening in mid-August, the program is a lifeline to students who might otherwise not be able to have a nice backpack and new supplies for the start of classes.

“I want to thank all the donors who contributed to the backpack program for this year. We successfully received enough money to cover all the expenses of over 7,000 backpacks for children in need in Volusia and Flagler counties,” said Gloria Max, executive director of the Jewish Federation, who started the program in 1996.

“A hundred percent of your donation went to help the deserving children of this community, regardless of race or religion,” she told the Observer.

This year’s program surpassed its goal, delivering over 7,500 backpacks. For the first time, they also gave teachers supplies.

“Since 1996, we have provided more than 124,000 backpacks with school supplies to students in elementary, middle and high school,” said the Federation.

“We work with the counselors at the schools to identify students whose families cannot afford school supplies. The school counselors know best which students are in need. Before the 2021-22 school year begins in August, we will deliver the backpacks and school supplies to the schools,” they added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)