UK man on trial for series of posts blaming Jews for COVID

A British man accused of inciting anti-Semitism by publishing posts claiming Jews are being behind the pandemic is facing trial in London.

Matthew Henegan, 35, who faces a racial hatred charge, allegedly uploaded to US-based digital library archive.org three posts targeting Jews: “Corona Virus Hoax Full Edition,” “Corona Virus Hoax Supplement” and “Corona Virus Hoax Update - How You Are Being Controlled.”

Archive.org is a free service that enables users to upload and download content.

According to the Daily Mail, Henegan had previously appeared at the London court wearing a red Nazi swastika armband. The incident prompted the judge to expel him from the courtroom.

Hengegan was further charged with distributing flyers to homes in St Neots, Cambridgeshire, where he resides, as well as owning a book titled “How to Make Armour Piercing Bullets” which is a violation of anti-terrorism laws, reportedMail reported.

Henegan’s lawyer Simon Ray told the courtroom that his client had a history of mental health issues.

“He may have a delusional disorder or he may have a paranoid disorder but until he’s admitted to hospital I won’t know for sure,” said Ray.

The judge ordered a psychiatric report but did not go as far as to order Henegan be detained in a hospital.

Henegan is set to stand trial on November 8.

