Bipartisan bill introduced to fight app store monopolies

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the US House of Representatives aimed at limiting the power of app stores over content creators. Endorsed by Republican Ken Buck and Democratic Hank Johnson, the bill would reduce the degree to which companies like Google or Apple could impose their terms of service on app developers.

“For far too long, companies like Google and Apple have had a stranglehold on app developers who are forced to take whatever terms these monopolists set in order to reach their customers,” Buck said in an e-mail statement.

The Globe and Mail reports that both Apple and Google have fought this move, which could threaten more than 50 billion dollars of business for each. A spokesperson for Apple has defended their store's model as "an unprecedented engine of economic growth and innovation, one that now supports more than 2.1 million jobs across all 50 states.”

Google has likewise rejected the claims that its terms and conditions restrict the free market, saying that most Android devices come with at least two app stores installed and users are free to choose which one they wish to patronize.