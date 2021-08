Dr. Sam Minskoff, a licensed clinical psychologist and Aliyah consultant at Arutz Sheva, discusses the ever spreading virus and the fear that is blanketing nations including Israel attempting to prevent Aliyah.

Minskoff states that a Mitzvah is a Mitzvah especially the holiest of them all; to make Aliyah cannot not be stopped when a Jew is determined and bent on coming home to Israel as G-d has encouraged and commanded. Who’s in charge; G-d or the outside world?