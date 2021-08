On the 86th anniversary of HaRav Avraham Yitzḥak HaKohen Kook's departure from our world, Yehuda HaKohen is joined by Hart Levine of RZA-Mizrachi USA to discuss the importance of Rav Kook's Torah and its relevance to the current generation of Diaspora Jews.

The two also address the challenges of relating to Jewish identity & Jewish issues within the context of a foreign civilization.