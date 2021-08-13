Parshat Shoftim: Why don't Levi'im get a part of the land?

This week we read about the commandment that the Leviim shall not to receive a portion of territory when the land of Israel is split up by tribe.

One may understand the value in Am Yisrael bringing Trumot and Maasrot (תרומות ומעשרות) to the Levi'im who are dedicating themselves towards representing Am Yisrael in various spiritual tasks.

But, why should that make the Levi'im not deserve there own land?

What is the problem with the Leviim getting a territorial portion just like all the other tribes??