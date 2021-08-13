Six people dead in shooting in southwest England

Police in southwest England said on Thursday night that six people were killed in the city of Plymouth in what was described as a "serious firearms incident", The Associated Press reports.

The six dead included the suspected shooter.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement on Twitter that several other casualties were receiving treatment following the shooting.

They declared a "critical incident" but did not provide details of what occurred in the Keyham district of the city. The area has been cordoned off.

Emergency services, including air ambulance and senior paramedics, responded to the incident at around 6:10 p.m. local time, according to AP.

Officers found two women and two men dead, police said. Another man, believed to be the offender, was also dead at the scene. All are believed to have died from gunshot wounds. Another woman was treated at the scene for gunshot wounds, but died later in a hospital.

While the incident is still under investigation, Devon and Cornwall Police have made clear it was not terrorism related.