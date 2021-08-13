PA organizations mulling response to Israeli construction

The Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations are considering initiating what they define as a "popular security escalation" in response to the expected approval of housing units in Judea and Samaria for Jews.

A senior Palestinian Arab source told the Turkish news agency Anadolu that "the Palestinian resistance organizations oppose the Israeli-American plan that allows Palestinian construction in Area C in Judea and Samaria in exchange for construction in the settlements."

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett this week gave his consent to construction for Palestinian Arab construction in five villages in Area C.

At the same time, Kan 11 News reported that Bennett has removed over 1,000 new housing units that have already received the professional approvals from the list of construction plans to be approved next week.

According to the report, the reason for the removal of the housing units is the opposition of the Biden administration, and Bennett wishes to avoid tensions with the US President ahead of their first meeting.