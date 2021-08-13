So many stocks – how do I pick a good one?

How does an investor pick a good stock when there are so many to choose from? What if choosing a stock didn’t have to be so complicated?

Download Doug’s free resource to help you make educated stock choices. The eight-point list is complete with practical advice on picking stock.

However, don’t only use this list as your criteria for choosing stocks. Investors should always work closely with a professional financial advisor to build their portfolio, making sure it will both meet their investments goals and match their risk tolerance.

The Smart Way to Pick Stocks is an in-depth explanation on stocks.