Massive NYC search finds missing 6-year old Jewish camper who disappeared during day trip

A massive search for a six-year old Jewish boy who went missing during a day camp trip to a park in Flatbush, Brooklyn was successful in locating the child.

The search took place Wednesday evening after the boy went missing. Hundreds of volunteers from Hatzolah, Shomrim and Orthodox volunteer organizations participated in the search for Yosef Shapiro, reported The Yeshiva World.

Shapiro was on a day camp trip at a park in Canarsie at Seaview Ave and East 80 Street when for unknown reasons he didn’t board a bus with the rest of the campers at 3 p.m. to go back to their camp.

A massive NYPD-led search then took place, with the area searched by land, air and sea.

A source told the news outlet that New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio requested as many resources as were available.

After Shapiro was found, a letter was released by Jewish organizations thanking the police and volunteer searchers for their work to quickly find the missing boy.

“We, the undersigned organizations of Achiezer, Chaveirim, Chevra Hatzalah, Misaskim, and Shomrim, would like to publicly thank the New York Police Department and their Deputy Chief Ruel Stephenson as well as Deputy Inspector Richie Taylor for their help, guidance, and leadership in ensuring a safe, seamless and successful rescue of Yosef Shapiro last night,” they wrote.

“The Talmud relates: “Anyone who saves a life, saves an entire world. Last night the NYPD helped us save a world.”

They specifically thanked Hatzalah coordinators and expert search and rescue operators for their invaluable assistance.