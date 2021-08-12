COVID cases continue to rise with nearly 100 new critical cases

4,048 Israelis have been diagnosed with the coronavirus since midnight. A total of about 85,000 tests were performed, and the positivity rate, which does not include tests for recovering patients, is 5.03%.

760 coronavirus patients are hospitalized in hospitals around the country - 445 of them in critical condition, an increase of 96. There has also been an increase in the number of people on ventilators to 72.

38,300 Israelis received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine Thursday, raising the number of citizens who have received the third dose to 755,000.

Meanwhile, the police issued 2,063 reports in the last day as part of the enforcement of the coronavirus regulations, following the guidance of the Prime Minister and the Public Security Minister. 1,927 reports were given to citizens for not wearing a mask when required to.

Prof. Nachman Ash, said in a statement to the media today that he fears morbidity levels will continue to rise despite the restrictions approved by the Coronavirus Cabinet. "Vaccine appointments are available nationwide. Our vaccine is our most effective means and must be exploited."

"We understand that the third dose provides an additional layer of protection, so we want to test its extension to younger ages - when this test is done professionally and seriously."