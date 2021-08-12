Fauci: 'Inevitable' everyone will need 3rd vaccine dose

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Biden Administration's chief medical adviser, said in an interview with CBS News that fully vaccinated Americans would eventually need a third vaccine dose to combat the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

"It is likely that that will happen at some time in the future," Dr. Fauci said, citing an expected drop in the coronavirus vaccine's effectiveness over time.

"At this moment, other than the immunocompromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters," Fauci said in a separate interview on on NBC's Today Show.

"Inevitably there will come a time where we'll have to get boosts," he added, because ”no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

Dr. Fauci recommended that anyone who receives a third dose of the vaccine receive the dose from the same brand as the first two doses they received.

The US Food and Drug Administration is expected to recommend that immunocompromised people receive a third vaccine dose soon, possibly as quickly as today,