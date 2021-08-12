Netanyahu takes off for US vacation

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett went on a family vacation to the north today (Thursday), Arutz Sheva has learned. The prime minister will be on vacation until Sunday.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu will take off today for a vacation in the United States, despite the Health Ministry's recommendation to avoid non-urgent travel abroad. Netanyahu's office said that this was a private vacation that would be funded at the opposition leader's expense and that the former prime minister would spend a week in quarantine upon his return.

Before leaving, Prime Minister Bennett spoke with the directors of Israel's HMOs directors about the continuation of the vaccination campaign, Israel's serological testing systems, and home hospitalizations.

Bennett clarified during the conversation that the decision depends on the recommendation of health experts, but the HMOs must prepare for the expansion of the administration third vaccine dose to those under 60, possibly as early as next week.

5,946 new coronavirus cases were diagnosed yesterday (Wednesday). Out of a total of 42,203 currently active COVID-19 cases, 748 patients are currently hospitalized. At the same time, the number of serious cases rose from 400 on Wednesday to 421 by Thursday morning.

Eighty-seven coronavirus patients are in critical condition, while 65 are intubated.

Around the country, 139,043 were performed Wednesday, while the percentage of positive test results remained high at 4.62%