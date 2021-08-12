Amazon brings back free shipping to Israel

Amazon has announced that it will reinstate free shipping to Israel from its US site, Israel Hayom reported.

The free delivery will only be available via Amazon's US site, for purchases of over $65, and for items which are shipped by Amazon itself.

Benny Buchnik, founder of the Facebook page group "I Need It" said: "This process includes many technological and electronic products, and I more than estimate that the variety will be larger. Amazon's catalog is very large, and therefore it takes a bit of time to enter so many products."

"However, I estimate that these will not be very heavy products, which raise the cost of shipping."

In late 2019, Amazon began offering free shipping in Israel, on orders over $49. However, in March 2020, Amazon ended all shipping to Israel due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2020, the online retail giant resumed shipping to Israel, but it was no longer free.