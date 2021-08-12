Israel needs 5,000 more classrooms

Three weeks before the start of the new school year, authority heads are warning that they need 5,000 more classrooms, Kan News reported.

Chairman of the Federation of Local Authorities Haim Bibas, Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai, and Chairman of the Regional Council Center Shay Hajaj wrote to Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) demanding a solution.

"The government is not providing for the basic need for classrooms, and the local authorities are not capable of providing Israel's students with classrooms on time," they wrote.

"The improvised solutions are running out," the letter added. "This lack is the result of improper planning."

According to the letter, the plan to construct 18,000 classrooms within the next five years is "empty of content."