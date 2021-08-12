Former Likud minister Miri Regev: It's time we had a female Sephardic Prime Minister

From the benches of the opposition, Likud MK Miri Regev is plotting a “Golden Revolution” to bring a new elite to power, one comprised of Sephardic Jews.

The former minister described her vision to Yediot Aharonot, adding that she intends to run for the leadership of her party once Netanyahu vacates the position.

“In the year 2021, there are hardly any Sephardic Jews in senior positions,” she noted, “and the country has never had a Sephardic Prime Minister. Something is very wrong here, and it’s the Likud that’s going to correct the situation – only the Likud,” she insisted.

Regev expressed her frustration with the fact that most of the senior members of her own party are Jews of Ashkenazi origin. “The Likud is a party that relies on Sephardic voters, voters whose parents came from Middle-Eastern countries, voters who live in peripheral communities far from the center of the country, and it’s time that we produced a different type of leadership.”

Describing her plans to lead a new type of elite that she wants to see emerge from Sephardic ranks, Regev expressed her optimism that changes would begin to be felt as early as next year.

“We should call this the ‘Golden Revolution,’” she said. “I would like to be heading an alliance of leading Sephardic Jews by 2022 or 2023. The Likud has to change the balance of power between Ashkenazim and Sephardim. Likud members should be selecting people from their own circles to represent them. Because – and listen carefully to what I’m saying – if the Likud continues to opt for people with white DNA, a different type of Likud is liable to appear on the scene, a genuine Sephardic Likud that will give voice to Sephardic views, views that haven’t been expressed by anyone in the past, and this has to change.”

“I think that there are excellent Sephardic Jews already within the Likud who are capable of leading the party,” she added. “When we have a Sephardic Prime Minister, that will be a sign that real change has finally occurred.”

In answer to the question as to whether she sees herself as a future premier, Regev replied, “I am in favor of having a Sephardic Prime Minister, and I think that for too long, Sephardim have been selecting white people to lead them. I think that on the day after Bibi (Benjamin - ed.) Netanyahu leaves, we’re going to have to reassess the situation. We have excellent Sephardic Jews in the party, quality people who are capable of filling leadership roles, and I certainly see myself as part of this new leadership, yes.”