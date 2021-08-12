Expert: We aren't going to a lockdown, that doesn't work

Professor Nadav Davidovitch, head of the Israeli Association of Public Health Physicians, predicted in an interview with Radio 103FM on Wednesday that Israel will not be entering a lockdown anytime soon despite the rise in cases of COVID-19.

"We are not headed towards a lockdown now. Sometimes there is no choice but I think getting to a lockdown is always a kind of failure. Although we are late, we must run a multidimensional plan. It is a pity we did not have this sense of urgency in recent months. I really did not like that we took the foot off the gas pedal in April-May, when we were at an excellent vaccination rate," he said.

"Vaccines are not enough. Everything has already been said, and now we just need to take action. The trouble is that things are moving too slowly for me. We are living in a fantasy that a lockdown will solve the problems, but we have to prepare for it, it is not done at the push of a button. Now that we have the vaccines that have changed the rules of the game, we can look at from a broader, multidimensional point of view and do things right," he added.