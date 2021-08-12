Six-year-old Jewish boy missing in Brooklyn

Police in Brooklyn are searching for a six-year-old boy who went missing on Wednesday afternoon, local media reported.

The boy, Yosef Shapiro, was last seen around 4:00 p.m. near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and E 80th Street in Canarsie, near Canarsie Park, according to police.

The boy is listed as 4 feet, 5 inches tall with brown eyes and brown hair. Police said Yosef was on foot when he went missing.

Yosef was on a day camp trip at a park when he went missing. The other boys in the camp left the park on buses but Yosef may have never gotten on the bus.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio commented on the search in a post on Twitter.

“As a father, my heart goes out to this family. I can’t imagine how they must be feeling tonight. If you have any information, please contact the NYPD. Let’s bring this boy home,” he wrote.

Anyone with information regarding Yosef's whereabouts is urged to call 911 and Shomrim.