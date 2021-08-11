Head of Northern Command meets with UNIFIL commander

Today, the Commanding Officer of the Northern Command, MG Amir Baram & the Head of the IDF's International Cooperation Division, BG Effie Defrin met with Major General Stefano Del Col, the Head of Mission and Force Commander of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



It is the responsibility of the State of Lebanon & UNIFIL to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701. The resolution calls among other things, for the complete disarmament of all non-state military groups in Lebanon, which clearly includes both the Hezbollah terrorist army and the Palestinian Arab terrorist organizations operating from within Lebanon and the establishment between the Blue Line and the Litani river of an area free of any armed personnel, assets and weapons other than those of the Government of Lebanon and of UNIFIL.



The IDF said "Today's discussion between the IDF and UNIFIL on recent terror attacks from Lebanon further demonstrates the lack of implementation of UNSCR 1701 and the urgent need for full implementation of the resolution by Lebanon and UNIFIL."