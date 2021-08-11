French website listing high profile Jews condemned by government

A French website that listed high profile figures who it claimed were Jewish was denounced by French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin.

The since removed site was called “Je suis partout” (“I am everywhere”) in an apparent reference to an anti-Semitic publication that circulated in Vichy France during World War II, reported The Connexion news site.

“This anti-Semitic site is deeply shocking and vile. I have signalled its contents – which are likely to be found criminal – to the [prosecutor] so that proceedings can begin against the authors and the site can be closed as soon as possible,” Darmain said on Twitter.

He added, “Web hosts and social media managers should take responsibility.”

After Darmain’s Tuesday statement, the site was taken down.

On the site, and its related Telegram messaging group, public figures were shown on a map based on the “circle of power” they belonged to.

The site's name alluded to a weekly French newspaper published in France from 1941-1944, during the Nazi occupation, that was the main pro-Nazi, anti-Semitic mouthpiece of the era.

The newspaper was known for calling for a “purge” of the French Jewish community and for Jews to be murdered.

In 1942, it had over 250,000 weekly subscribers.

After the war, it’s editor Robert Brasillach was given a death sentence for collaborating with the Nazis.