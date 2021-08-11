Report: Corporate America receives failing grade on anti-Semitism

Major American corporations were given failing grades in their responses to mounting anti-Semitism in a new report by a US Jewish advocacy group.

The “Antisemitism in Corporate America 2021” report by StopAntisemitism.org studied 25 corporate giants. Some big names – such as Google – were given an F-rating for failing to tackle anti-Semitism.

While some corporations, such as American Eagle and Target received As and Bs, many received Cs, Ds and Fs.

Google received a low mark after it was revealed in June that its former diversity, strategy and research team leader was discovered to have written that Jews have an “insatiable appetite for war and killing” and an “insensitivity to the suffering [of] others.”

The report noted that the Google team leader was shuffled off the diversity team rather that fired when his writings became known.

Unilever was also given a failing grade in the StopAntisemitism report over subsidiary Ben & Jerry’s boycott of Judea and Samaria.

“This action arguably violates the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism by applying double standards against the Jewish State of Israel,” stated the report.

The report listed Facebook under “Positive notable findings” for taking “much needed steps to address the deep hate speech issues directed toward Jews on its platform.”

Facebook was commended for banning “anti-Semitic stereotypes about the collective power of Jews that often depicts them running the world or its major institutions” and for updating its “hate speech policy to prohibit any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust.”

Walmart was also praised for a May 25, 2021 statement by its CEO Doug McMillion that mentioned “deeply alarming events continue to take place, like attacks on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and more recently, Jewish Americans...”

American corporations “have sought to be partners in effectuating positive social change by promoting anti-racism positions and adopting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) practices to make the corporate workplace a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive space,” said the report.

However, it noted that “despite these positive intentions, the corporate workplace has become increasingly hostile to American Jews, in a broader environment of rising anti-Semitism.”

The report documented corporate anti-Semitism using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of anti-Semitism and aimed to “create a framework to protect Jews in the workplace by using three specific baseline measures - Corporate Platform, Allyship, and Internal DEI Practices.”

It concluded: “Overall the research shows that corporations have failed their Jewish employees. Corporations need to drastically revamp their corporate and DEI policies and practice genuine allyship to protect their Jewish employees from rising antisemitism.”