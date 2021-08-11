Eli Beer: From the trauma of terror to the mission of saving lives

Eli Beer was born in Israel, where he witnessed his first terror attack at the age of seven. This traumatic experience, coupled with his desire to help save people, encouraged him to become a volunteer medic.

Beer has been involved in the emergency medical first response in Israel since 1988. With 25 years of life-saving experience, he has responded to some of the worst civil, wartime, and terror-related incidents.

He currently serves as Founder and President of United Hatzalah; lecturer to health organizations worldwide on the importance of receiving medical care within the first few minutes of an incident through a network of volunteers; has expertise in creating cohesive and integrated responses to mass casualty incidents as well as terrorist attacks; is a pioneer in the field of GPS-based technology for medical response; recipient of awards, including the 2010 Social Entrepreneur for Israel received by the Schwab Foundation, the 2011 Presidential Award for Volunteerism in Israel received by President Shimon Peres, and the 2012 Young Global Leader award.

Eli survived Corona last year and was flown back to Israel from Miami where he was in the hospital.

He was welcomed by a stunning celebration of the United Hatzalah force waiting for him at the airport. The amazing news for United Hatzalah is the new unit in psycho- trauma to help people's "minds and souls".

Eli is married with 5 children, 2 grandchildren, and lives in Jerusalem.