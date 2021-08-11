The 'Seminary Girl' Whose Parents Are Antisemitic

“You’re making a huge mistake.”

These were the words Sarah heard over and over from her friends and family in Holland. They couldn’t understand why a girl from a good Christian family would choose to be an Orthodox Jew. And Sarah had stopped trying to explain. Her heart was set. And so she began the journey that would eventually lead to being disowned by her loved ones, all in the name of the pursuit of Truth.

When Sarah Zanderheiden came to Israel for a visit, she was blown away by how different it was from her native Holland. Her home country is one of the capitals of European Western values in the world. As a child she had always felt something was missing. As Sarah timidly stepped forward to the kotel for the first time, and saw the Jewish women around her deep in prayer, she felt an inexplicable urge to cry. This was the truth she had been looking for.

For two years, Sarah studied Torah and she recently became officially Jewish. Next he is set to tackle her greatest dream yet: Building her own Jewish family and home. Sarah is engaged to a young man who has also had his share of challenges: He is an orphan who spent his childhood being passed from foster family to foster family.

The couple have no family, no money, no security - and they could not be happier.

Sarah has opened a kallah fund with a personal video message, asking for help to get married with dignity and start a simple home. As of now the bride & groom have nothing to start with. It is her hope that the Jewish People who have so inspired her with their generosity will help give her this push toward truly becoming a part of the community.

