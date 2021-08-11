Former Health Min.: We're on the verge of catastrophe

Former Health Minister Yuli Edelstein (Likud) on Wednesday harshly criticized the new government for its management of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We gave them a country with zero morbidity, and we are on the verge of catastrophe," Edelstein tweeted. "I held it in. I didn't want to start criticizing right after I left my position."

"I wanted to express an opinion based on the deeds, and not based on the people. The results speak for themselves. The situation is horrible. They are completely ignoring the professionals' recommendations. There are no serious, determined, significant steps to defeat the pandemic."

Edelstein's statements echo those made earlier by MK Meir Porush (United Torah Judaism.

Speaking on Tuesday night to Kol Hai Radio, Porush said: "They laughed at how we managed coronavirus, but about this bad government, which received a country with zero morbidity, and we now have 6,000 confirmed cases [in one day] - they are silent."