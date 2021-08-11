Messi introduced as by new team: 'A fresh start'
Former Barcelona star is introduced by his new team in Paris, where he says he's looking forward to starting a new chapter of his career.
Tags: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
Reuters
|
MainAll NewsSports News & AnalysisMessi introduced as by new team: 'A fresh start'
Messi introduced as by new team: 'A fresh start'
Former Barcelona star is introduced by his new team in Paris, where he says he's looking forward to starting a new chapter of his career.
Tags: Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
Reuters
top