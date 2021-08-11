Widow of Haiti's president: 'I wasn't supposed to be here'

Martine Moïse, widow of Haiti's president Jovenel Moïse, killed by foreign mercenaries who stormed his compound in the early morning hours of July 7, made her first live appearance since the incident.

Moïse was arguably shaken, saying she was still afraid for her life and that she, "wasn't supposed to be here," - a reference to the fact that the gunmen left her for dead after the attack.

During the interview, she revealed that the president's guards had "either abandoned or let the assailants into his home," and that "they were looking for something specific" at the residence.

"After one of them made a phone call [confirming his identity], they shot him," she says. Thinking she had been killed in the attack, they fled the premises in hot pursuit by local security forces, who ended up either apprehending or killing the assailants in a shootout.

Video: CNN